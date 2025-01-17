Photos: New Colorful and Bold EPCOT Merchandise Pops into Creations Shop

Show your love for the Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow with new park specific clothing and accessories.

Today is the first day of Festival of the Arts, and to celebrate, the Creations Shop has released new pop art inspired items to celebrate your trip to EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Calling all EPCOT fans, a new set of clothing and accessories featuring eccentric and colorful designs have arrived at the Creations Shop.

The new line, while not commemorative of this year’s Festival of the Arts, features a pop art aesthetic, perfect for those looking for a bold way to represent the iconic Walt Disney World

The new line consists of four new T-shirts, a polo, a sweatshirt, a crossbody, a Corkcicle tumbler, an ornament, and a shot glass. Let’s take a look at the new items.

T-Shirts

The new design showcases two of EPCOT’s lands, World Nature and World Discovery, as well as characters and icons from The Seas with Nemo and Friends and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

This very sporty design features Figment flying through the air with trails very reminiscent of the World of Motion logo.

Rep some of your favorite EPCOT characters in colorful designs on this heather grey tee.

This orange and white raglan tee lets you show off the EPCOT pavilion logos for The Land, Cosmic Rewind, Imagination, The Seas, and Mission: SPACE.

Other Clothing and Accessories

Featuring the same Figment design found on other merchandise in the line, the EPCOT icon appears to be flying through the air on this bold blue polo.

This sweatshirt is perfect for chilly Florida winter evenings. Representing EPCOT’s World Celebration, World Discovery, and World Nature, the design continues the pop art theme with attraction logos and characters on a white zip up sweatshirt. The inside of the hood also features the colorful design, and the zipper pull is the EPCOT logo.

If you are looking to accessorize, look no further than the EPCOT pleather crossbody. The bag maintains the same aesthetic with a bold allover print, and happens to be the perfect size for a day at the parks.

Home Goods

Featuring the same pop art allover print, this Corkcicle tumbler is bold and a perfect way to show your EPCOT love. The Figment design towards the bottom of the tumbler is a perfect touch.

If you ever find yourself at home dreaming about drinking around the World Showcase, this EPCOT shotglass is the next best thing.

And while the holidays have just come to an end at Walt Disney World, there's never a wrong time to start preparing for next year. This Spaceship Earth ornament is the perfect way to look towards the future, which should absolutely include this ornament hanging on your tree.

Read More EPCOT: