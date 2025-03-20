Fashion isn't Extinct -- A New Dinosaur Gertie's Shirt Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The new T-shirt joins two drinkware items released over the past few months.

Gertie, Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ resident dinosaur, is receiving even more merchandise love in the form of a new T-shirt.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ prehistoric park resident Gertie is being recognized for the icon she is with a brand new souvenir T-shirt.
  • Gertie has been hanging out at the Walt Disney World park since its opening day in 1989.
  • While the dinosaur is iconic on its own, she houses an ice cream stand aptly known as Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction.
  • Late last year and earlier this year, Gertie was the subject of a tumbler and a mug, but this new and cool T-shirt design will allow her biggest fans to show their love for the giant.

  • The beige shirt features the character covered in snow, enjoying one of her delicious treats.
  • With the loss of the Cementasaurous last month, it’s great to see Disney celebrating their other concrete dinosaur.
  • You can grab the new clothing item at Disney’s Hollywood Studios now.

