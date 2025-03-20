Fashion isn't Extinct -- A New Dinosaur Gertie's Shirt Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios
The new T-shirt joins two drinkware items released over the past few months.
Gertie, Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ resident dinosaur, is receiving even more merchandise love in the form of a new T-shirt.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ prehistoric park resident Gertie is being recognized for the icon she is with a brand new souvenir T-shirt.
- Gertie has been hanging out at the Walt Disney World park since its opening day in 1989.
- While the dinosaur is iconic on its own, she houses an ice cream stand aptly known as Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction.
- Late last year and earlier this year, Gertie was the subject of a tumbler and a mug, but this new and cool T-shirt design will allow her biggest fans to show their love for the giant.
- The beige shirt features the character covered in snow, enjoying one of her delicious treats.
- With the loss of the Cementasaurous last month, it’s great to see Disney celebrating their other concrete dinosaur.
- You can grab the new clothing item at Disney’s Hollywood Studios now.
