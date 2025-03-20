Fashion isn't Extinct -- A New Dinosaur Gertie's Shirt Arrives at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The new T-shirt joins two drinkware items released over the past few months.

Gertie, Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ resident dinosaur, is receiving even more merchandise love in the form of a new T-shirt.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ prehistoric park resident Gertie is being recognized for the icon she is with a brand new souvenir T-shirt.

Gertie has been hanging out at the Walt Disney World

While the dinosaur is iconic on its own, she houses an ice cream stand aptly known as Dinosaur Gertie’s Ice Cream of Extinction.

Late last year and earlier this year, Gertie was the subject of a tumbler mug

The beige shirt features the character covered in snow, enjoying one of her delicious treats.

With the loss of the Cementasaurous last month, it’s great to see Disney celebrating their other concrete dinosaur.

You can grab the new clothing item at Disney’s Hollywood Studios now.

