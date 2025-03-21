Innovative Game Room Experience Coming Soon to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin
The new location, called Lagoon, will open soon at the Swan & Dolphin.
A brand-new location is coming to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin that will feature not only dining, but also a new innovative game room experience.
What’s Happening:
- Lagoon, an all-new, innovative game room experience, is coming exclusively to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort.
- Lagoon offers the perfect blend of excitement and entertainment, featuring the latest in interactive gaming, from thrilling new releases to timeless classics. Whether you’re here for a family adventure or enjoying a night out with friends, Lagoon provides a dynamic, immersive experience for all ages.
- The concept art showcased in this post reveals that the new spot will feature an arcade, in addition to a small bowling alley.
- Feeling peckish? Take a break and savor an array of delectable dishes and refreshing drinks at Lagoon’s exclusive dining space. With a menu designed to satisfy every palate, you can fuel your gaming experience with everything from gourmet snacks to mouthwatering meals.
- An opening date or location has yet to be announced for Lagoon, but WDW Magic reports that it will take over the former location of Picabu at the Dolphin.
