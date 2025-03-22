Photos: New Resort Specific Apparel, Accessories, and Collectibles Arrive at Saratoga Springs

Check out all the new items! There's no reason to hold your horses.

Walt Disney World’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa have a new line of merchandise for those looking to commemorate their stay at the Disney Springs area property.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Saratoga Springs, a Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort, is one of the most luxurious places to stay while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Inspired by 1800’s Saratoga Springs, NY, the resort invites guests to step into a Victoria-style world of the historic town’s spas and horse racing.

Located in the Disney Springs Resort Area, Saratoga Springs, features one of Walt Disney World’s 18-hole golf courses.

Now, guests visiting the resort can grab some new merchandise to celebrate their unforgettable family vacations.

Let’s take a look at the new items.

Apparel

Stone Saratoga Springs Polo ($64.99)

Saratoga Springs Zip-Up Jumper ($89.99)

Pink Saratoga Springs Women’s Polo ($59.99)

Grey Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($59.99)

White Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($64.99)

Mickey and Minnie Saratoga Springs DVC Women’s T-Shirt ($34.99)

Grey Saratoga Springs Polo ($49.99)

Light Grey Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($74.99)

Accessories and Collectibles

Saratoga Springs Glass Chalice ($19.99)

Saratoga Springs Tervis Tumbler ($34.99)

Saratoga Springs Minnie Ears ($34.99)

Saratoga Springs Loungefly Purse ($75)

Saratoga Springs Pins ($12.99/ Each)

Saratoga Springs Magnets ($12.99/ Each)

