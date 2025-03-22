Photos: New Resort Specific Apparel, Accessories, and Collectibles Arrive at Saratoga Springs
Walt Disney World’s Saratoga Springs Resort and Spa have a new line of merchandise for those looking to commemorate their stay at the Disney Springs area property.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Saratoga Springs, a Walt Disney World Deluxe Resort, is one of the most luxurious places to stay while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth.
- Inspired by 1800’s Saratoga Springs, NY, the resort invites guests to step into a Victoria-style world of the historic town’s spas and horse racing.
- Located in the Disney Springs Resort Area, Saratoga Springs, features one of Walt Disney World’s 18-hole golf courses.
- Now, guests visiting the resort can grab some new merchandise to celebrate their unforgettable family vacations.
- Let’s take a look at the new items.
Apparel
Stone Saratoga Springs Polo ($64.99)
Saratoga Springs Zip-Up Jumper ($89.99)
Pink Saratoga Springs Women’s Polo ($59.99)
Grey Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($59.99)
White Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($64.99)
Mickey and Minnie Saratoga Springs DVC Women’s T-Shirt ($34.99)
Grey Saratoga Springs Polo ($49.99)
Light Grey Saratoga Springs Quarter Length Zip-Up ($74.99)
Accessories and Collectibles
Saratoga Springs Glass Chalice ($19.99)
Saratoga Springs Tervis Tumbler ($34.99)
Saratoga Springs Minnie Ears ($34.99)
Saratoga Springs Loungefly Purse ($75)
Saratoga Springs Pins ($12.99/ Each)
Saratoga Springs Magnets ($12.99/ Each)
Read More Walt Disney World: