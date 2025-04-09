Ramone’s Cantina, New Funnel Suite and Updated Spaces Coming to the Disney Fantasy

These additions will be added to the Disney Cruise Line ship this fall.
Disney Cruise Line will be introducing some new features and updates to the Disney Fantasy this fall.

What’s Happening:

  • As revealed by Disney Parks on X, the Disney Cruise Line ship from 2012 – the Disney Fantasy – will be receiving some minor updates this fall.
  • Guests will be able to enjoy poolside tacos and bowls from Ramone’s Cantina, themed to the character from Pixar’s Cars franchise. This follows a similar update made to the Fantasy’s sister ship, the Disney Dream.

  • Senses Spa will receive some updated spaces, and a new “ethereal concierge lounge" inspired by Hercules will be added.

  • A brand-new funnel suite will be added, which will necessitate the moving of Edge – the perfect hangout for young cruisers ages 11 through 14 – to Deck 5, with new features.

  • All of these changes are expected to be completed this fall.

