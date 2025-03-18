Photos: Construction Continues on Rumored Serenity Bay Expansion at Disney's Castaway Cay

The new construction replaces the former spot of the crew beach.
by , (Photography) |
Tags: , , , ,

Construction is continuing on the rumored new cabanas and dining area at Serenity Bay on Disney’s Castaway Cay.

The area will expand the space of Serenity Bay, taking over the former crew beach area (which has since been moved).

Construction is not easily visible from guest areas at the moment, as it is placed behind Cookies Too at the tram stop.

We are excited at the prospect of the new space being open, adding more seating for the already gorgeous beach at Castaway Cay.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight
Doobie Moseley
Doobie is a co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a "hardcore" Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he's visited them literally thousands of times. He currently lives in Nothern California with his wife and teenage son, but looks forward to living in Florida again soon. His absolutely favorite activity is going on a Disney cruise (he's done 12 as of February 2023).
View all articles by Doobie Moseley