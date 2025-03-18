Photos: Construction Continues on Rumored Serenity Bay Expansion at Disney's Castaway Cay

The new construction replaces the former spot of the crew beach.

Construction is continuing on the rumored new cabanas and dining area at Serenity Bay on Disney’s Castaway Cay.

The area will expand the space of Serenity Bay, taking over the former crew beach area (which has since been moved).

Construction is not easily visible from guest areas at the moment, as it is placed behind Cookies Too at the tram stop.

We are excited at the prospect of the new space being open, adding more seating for the already gorgeous beach at Castaway Cay.

