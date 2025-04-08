Disney Cruise Line Spotify Playlist Updated to Celebrate the Heroes and Villains of the Disney Destiny
The updated Spotify playlist serves to get cruisers excited for Disney’s upcoming ship – which sets sail for the first time on November 20th, 2025.
Disney Cruise Line is keeping the excitement going for their upcoming ship, the Disney Destiny, by introducing a new Spotify playlist.
What’s Happening
- The Disney Destiny, themed to heroes and villains, will set sail on its maiden voyage on November 20th, 2025.
- As the excitement ramps up for the newest Disney Cruise ship, the Disney Destiny has taken over the official Disney Cruise Line Spotify playlist– featuring a collection of songs that speak to the exciting venues onboard and the ship’s unique heroes and villains theme.
- You’ll hear adventurous songs from Disney’s large songbook, and even the theme to Disney Cruise Line’s 25th anniversary.
- Songs from The Lion King will get future voyagers excited for the new restaurant, Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King.
- The newest musical to come to the seas is Hercules, and this playlist features plenty of songs from the animated classic.
- Don’t forget that Cruella De Vil’s memorable theme song will set the tune for De Vil’s, an adult-exclusive piano lounge.
- Listen to the full playlist for yourself just below.
- For more information about the Disney Destiny and all the venues and experiences aboard, be sure to check out our Project Tracker page.
More on the Disney Destiny:
