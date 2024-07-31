Lounges Inspired by Cruella de Vil and Pirates of the Caribbean Coming to the Disney Destiny

When guests set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line’s new heroes and villains-inspired ship, they will discover an assortment of spaces and experiences inspired by some of Disney’s most legendary schemers, scoundrels and specters — and a fearsome crew of Disney villains – at sea.

Guests might even encounter formidable foes — including Maleficent, Hades, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee and Oogie Boogie — through a variety of shows, meet-and-greets and special appearances throughout the ship, along with some of Disney’s most mischievous and misunderstood personalities, like Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno and Loki.

The Disney Destiny will also introduce exclusive ways for guests to interact with their favorite villains, rogues and mischief makers during all-new events and activities.

This will complement a host of popular programs from across the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including a frighteningly fun dance party in Oogie Boogie’s shipboard lair and an interactive Disney trivia event that often gets interrupted by a cast of Disney villains.

An evening at De Vil’s piano lounge will be a lavish affair emblematic of the bar’s namesake, the fabulously over-the-top villain Cruella de Vil of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 101 Dalmatians and the acclaimed 2021 live action film.

and the acclaimed 2021 live action film. Cruella’s infamous flair for style and wickedly bold attitude will be reflected in the Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic of the adult-exclusive lounge.

Everything in the location will be adorned with her signature color palette: red, black and white.

In addition to sultry tunes played on the spotted piano, guests will wind down in style with trendy martinis, chic cocktails, and glamorous wines and bubblies.

One side of De Vil’s will be open to the Grand Hall, allowing guests to sit back with a drink and a prime view of the ship’s premier gathering space.

At Cask and Cannon, guests will join the ranks of the Pirates of the Caribbean for an evening of revelry, recreation and — of course — rum.

Inspired by the characters and scenes from the Disney Parks attractions around the world, the new pub will be an eclectic yet cozy spot furnished with treasures “acquired” (read: pillaged and pilfered) during the pirates’ many voyages around the globe.

Visiting buccaneers will regale one another with tales of their own high seas’ adventures, cheer and jeer during live televised sporting events, and indulge in an extensive menu of rare, specialty and vintage rums and a selection of “bootlegged” brews developed specially for the venue and served straight from the barrel in true pirate style.

