Red Carpet Premieres of “Moana 2” Take Place in Australia and New Zealand

The worldwide rollout of Moana 2 continues, as premieres were held in both Sydney, Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand over the last few days.

What’s Happening:

The Australian premiere of Moana 2 took place on Sunday, November 24th, while the New Zealand premiere was held today, November 26th.

Temuera Morrison (voice of Chief Tui), Rachel House (voice of Gramma Tala), David Fane (voice of Kele), Awhimai Fraser (voice of Matangi) and Opetaia Foa'i (songwriter), among others, walked the red carpet at the HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Australia.

The same stars and creatives appeared at the Reo Māori-dubbed version premiere at Event Cinemas Newmarket in Auckland today.

This marks the first time that the Reo Māori dub will be released simultaneously with the original version of the film in New Zealand.

About Moana 2: