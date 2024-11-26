Red Carpet Premieres of “Moana 2” Take Place in Australia and New Zealand

The worldwide rollout of Moana 2 continues, as premieres were held in both Sydney, Australia and in Auckland, New Zealand over the last few days.
What’s Happening:
- The Australian premiere of Moana 2 took place on Sunday, November 24th, while the New Zealand premiere was held today, November 26th.
- Temuera Morrison (voice of Chief Tui), Rachel House (voice of Gramma Tala), David Fane (voice of Kele), Awhimai Fraser (voice of Matangi) and Opetaia Foa‘i (songwriter), among others, walked the red carpet at the HOYTS Entertainment Quarter in Australia.
- The same stars and creatives appeared at the Reo Māori-dubbed version premiere at Event Cinemas Newmarket in Auckland today.
- This marks the first time that the Reo Māori dub will be released simultaneously with the original version of the film in New Zealand.
About Moana 2:
- Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.
- The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.
- Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.
- Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th. Check out Alex’s review of the highly-anticipated sequel.