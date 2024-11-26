“Moana 2” Voice Actor Hualālai Chung Details His Journey from Aulani to the Big Screen

The Disney Parks Blog has shared the story of Hualālai Chung, the voice of Moni in Moana 2, who began his Disney journey performing at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Hualālai is giving life to Moni, a new storyteller in Moana 2 – but before landing that role, the expert fire knife performer has been performing at Aulani’s KA WA‘A – A Lū‘au since it opened in 2016. He transforms into a storyteller of Polynesian culture through song and dance, exemplifying the heart of Moana’s story that is rooted in community.

Hualālai has been practicing fire knives since the age of three and shared that performing has helped prepare him for his role as Moni by honing his skills of storytelling, just for the big screen! He attended the premiere of Moana 2, which was held in Ko Olina, giving him the opportunity to share his ohana and community with the world. As far as Hualālai’s favorite treats at Aulani, his go-to’s include shave ice from Pāpālua and the iconic Mickey musubi from The Ulu Café.

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast features returning stars Auli'i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana's new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.