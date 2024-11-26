D23 Releases New Episode of “Inside Disney” All About “Moana 2”

D23, Disney’s official fan club, has released a new edition of their Inside Disney series celebrating Moana 2.

What’s Happening:

Over on the D23 official YouTube channel, a new episode of D23 Inside Disney has been released all about the upcoming Disney Animation film Moana 2.

Hosts Lisa Cabello and Hunter Hopewell take viewers to the Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort at Walt Disney World

Heading to Hawaii, Cabello and Hopewell got the opportunity to sit down with Dwayne Johnson and songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Johnson shares his full circle moment, returning to Hawaii for the premiere of the upcoming sequel to 2016’s Moana. Emotionally, he reminisces about his troubled past 15 miles away from the premiere and how proud and honored he is to be a part of the Disney Animation movie series.

Johnson shares his full circle moment, returning to Hawaii for the premiere of the upcoming sequel to 2016's Moana. Emotionally, he reminisces about his troubled past 15 miles away from the premiere and how proud and honored he is to be a part of the Disney Animation movie series. Barlow and Bear share their process creating music for the sequel and the challenge it was to build off of the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned original. Through the development of the sequel, the pair shared that they were deliberate about how they connected the music between the two films, specifically bringing back Moana's self declaration in "How Far I'll Go (Reprise)." Describing the princess as having found everything she wanted in the first movie, Moana will have to learn how to give that up in Moana 2 and still find the strength to declare herself.

Finally, step onto the blue carpet of the world premiere of Moana 2 at Aulani Resort and get a glimpse at the stars of the film as well as other Disney celebrities.

Check out the full approximately 11 minute episode of D23 Inside Disney now!

Moana 2 premieres tomorrow, November 27th, only in theaters.

