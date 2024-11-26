Photos / Video: “Moana 2” Sails Into Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre

In addition to seeing the movie, guests can enjoy special pre-show moments and pose for photos with life-size statues of Moana and Maui.

Ahead of its official release tomorrow, screenings of Moana 2 have begun at The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, and we were there last night to see how the theater is celebrating Disney’s newest release.

Once inside, Kakamora could be found all over, traversing the walls of the movie palace.

Guests could pose for photos with statues of Moana and Maui, along with their trusty paddle and hook.

One of the most iconic parts of seeing a movie at The El Capitan Theatre is the pre-show performance from the theater’s organist, quite often performing songs from the film’s soundtrack. Moana’s ship and iconography from the film also decorated the stage.

Before the film starts, lights will dance and the curtain rises for a Moana 2 themed curtain show, which you can watch below.

During our special event, plenty of donuts from Wayfinder Donuts were available.

About Moana 2:

Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

reunites Moana and Maui for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced. The voice cast features returning stars Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Maui), Rachel House (Gramma Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui) and Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), as well as Hualālai Chung, David Fane and Rose Matafeo as Moana’s new crew members Moni, Kele and Loto, respectively.

Directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino, Moana 2 features music

Moana 2 arrives in theaters everywhere on November 27th.