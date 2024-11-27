“Moana 2” Sets Record for Walt Disney Animation Earning $13.8 Million in Previews

This marks the highest Tuesday pre-Thanksgiving preview total ever documented.

set a record with $13.8 million in Tuesday previews, making it the highest preview earnings for a Walt Disney Animation film and the second-highest for any animated feature, trailing only Pixar's , which earned $18.5 million. The sequel is expected to achieve the largest Thanksgiving opening in history, predicting a five-day debut between $125 million and $135 million.

had a record-shattering $13.8 million in Tuesday previews, the biggest preview number ever for a Walt Disney Animation title. Reviews for the collaboration between Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho stand at 69% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, falling short of the 77% certified fresh rating of Frozen II.

