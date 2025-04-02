Photos: Chocolate Easter Egg Displays Decorate Disney's Yacht Club, Beach Club, and Contemporary Resorts

Checking out these delicious creations is an egg-cellent way to celebrate a spring day.

Several Walt Disney World Resort hotels are hosting a collection of chocolate easter egg displays, masterfully created by Disney cast members.

What’s Happening:

Spring season at the Walt Disney World Resort is well underway, with amazing limited time offerings that can be found throughout the resort.

Earlier this spring season, an annual tradition returned to the Grand Floridian Resort, with delicious decorations inspired by the classic Spring easter egg hunt tradition.

The Grand Floridian’s Easter Egg

Now, additional chocolate egg displays have been added to Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club, and Disney’s Contemporary Resorts.

With designs inspired by Disney Parks attractions, movies, and characters, these meticulously crafted cocoa creations are a must see while visiting the resort.

Let’s take a look at this year’s designs.

Disney’s Yacht Club

Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club

Walt Disney World Resort Landmarks

Frozen 2

Princess Belle

Elemental

Pinocchio

Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey, and Louie

Sleeping Beauty

Disney’s Beach Club

Wreck it Ralph

The Aristocats

Mulan

The Little Mermaid

Winnie the Pooh

Monsters, Inc.

Stitch

Minnie Mouse and Springtime Florals

Disney’s Contemporary

Encanto

Hercules

The Princess and the Frog

Moana

Toy Story

Muppet Labs “The Eggsperiment"

Coco

Moana

Hercules

Dole Whip

Read More Walt Disney World: