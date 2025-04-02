Photos: Chocolate Easter Egg Displays Decorate Disney's Yacht Club, Beach Club, and Contemporary Resorts
Several Walt Disney World Resort hotels are hosting a collection of chocolate easter egg displays, masterfully created by Disney cast members.
What’s Happening:
- Spring season at the Walt Disney World Resort is well underway, with amazing limited time offerings that can be found throughout the resort.
- Earlier this spring season, an annual tradition returned to the Grand Floridian Resort, with delicious decorations inspired by the classic Spring easter egg hunt tradition.
- The Grand Floridian’s Easter Egg display features an array of chocolate sculptures created by Disney’s incredibly talented culinary team.
- Now, additional chocolate egg displays have been added to Disney’s Yacht Club, Disney’s Beach Club, and Disney’s Contemporary Resorts.
- With designs inspired by Disney Parks attractions, movies, and characters, these meticulously crafted cocoa creations are a must see while visiting the resort.
- Let’s take a look at this year’s designs.
Disney’s Yacht Club
Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club
Walt Disney World Resort Landmarks
Frozen 2
Princess Belle
Elemental
Pinocchio
Donald, Daisy, Huey, Dewey, and Louie
Sleeping Beauty
Disney’s Beach Club
Wreck it Ralph
The Aristocats
Mulan
The Little Mermaid
Winnie the Pooh
Monsters, Inc.
Stitch
Minnie Mouse and Springtime Florals
Disney’s Contemporary
Encanto
Hercules
The Princess and the Frog
Moana
Toy Story
Muppet Labs “The Eggsperiment"
Coco
Moana
Hercules
Dole Whip
