Disney Springs is Celebrating Women Owned Businesses
This is the perfect time to take a trip over to Disney Springs.
Disney is honoring women entrepreneurs at Disney Springs, the premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment at the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Disney is honoring the achievements of women entrepreneurs at Disney Springs.
- This vibrant community of business owners exemplifies excellence in the retail sector, highlighting the diverse ways in which both large and small enterprises express their passions to millions of visitors from across the globe.
eet by Maneet Chauhan:
- Established by renowned chef and James Beard Award recipient Maneet Chauhan, this contemporary restaurant, inspired by Indian cuisine, showcases vibrant flavors and rich cultural narratives, providing patrons with a memorable culinary journey.
Little Words Project:
- Founder Adriana Carrig promotes positivity through her unique bracelets, engaging with customers globally at her flagship location.
- By creating personalized bracelets and offering exclusive collections such as the new Disney Parks line, she is making a significant difference, one little word at a time.
Wondermade:
- Jenn Clark and her husband, Nathan, transformed a simple concept into a delightful treat: hand-crafted marshmallows that now bring joy to guests at both Disney Springs and EPCOT.
What They're Saying:
- Maneet Chauhan: “I love working with young female chefs, and I try my best to help them build confidence in themselves and in their abilities. To me, the most important thing is to let them know that they can do anything."
- Adriana Carrig: “It's amazing to be able to meet so many people that are traveling to Disney in search of happiness, and Little Words Project has been able to help provide that happiness on some small scale. We're filling this beautiful niche for the guests at Disney who are just searching for something magical in everything that they do, and Little Words Project enables them to do just that."
- Jenn Clark: “Be willing to work hard but know you can’t do it all on your own. I encourage people to have a support system, be that fellow entrepreneurs or just friends who you can talk to."
