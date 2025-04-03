The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q2 2025 Earnings Call on May 7th

On Wednesday, May 7th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025.

What’s Happening:

  • The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results via a live audio webcast on May 7th.
  • This call will take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to the last fiscal year).
  • The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
  • Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on May 7th.
  • To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
  • The webcast presentation will be archived.
