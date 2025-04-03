The Walt Disney Company to Hold Q2 2025 Earnings Call on May 7th
Be sure to follow along with our Live Blog of the earnings call.
On Wednesday, May 7th, The Walt Disney Company will hold a call to discuss their second quarter earnings for fiscal year 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will release and discuss its fiscal second quarter 2025 financial results via a live audio webcast on May 7th.
- This call will take place before the bell, rather than waiting until after (as was typically the case prior to the last fiscal year).
- The call will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT.
- Results will be released alongside prepared written management remarks before the opening of regular trading on May 7th.
- To listen to the webcast, please visit www.disney.com/investors.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- Of course, as always, Laughing Place will be here to report any news that comes out of the call with our usual Live Blog.
