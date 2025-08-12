Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2025 Apparel and Merchandise Revealed by runDisney

Get ready to grab shirts, jackets, ears, and more!

Looking to gear up with villainous flair for the upcoming Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend 2025? Well, runDisney has got you covered, having released images of the new merchandise that will be available at Disneyland Resort during the highly anticipated event.

What’s happening:

runDisney has revealed merchandise and apparel for this year’s Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon, taking place early next month in Southern California.

This merchandise, inspired by the world of Disney Villains, will be available at the runDisney Health & Fitness Expo in the Disneyland Hotel Exhibit Hall on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday during the event.

The 2025 Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend runs from Thursday, September 4th through Sunday, September 7th at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Apparel includes shirts and jackets in multiple styles, while among the accessories available will be themed Loungefly Mini Backpacks and Minnie Mouse Ear Headbands.

There will also be exclusive event merchandise for Disneyland Resort Magic Key Holders.

Those interested in joining the Virtual Queue for the first day of the runDisney Merchandise Shop can do so via the Disneyland app up to 90 miles from Disneyland Resort. This will apparently be the only way to access the shop during the first day (Thursday) of the Expo.

