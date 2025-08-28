Desmond Howard Begins a 21st Season on "College GameDay" on ESPN

Howard will continue his role on ESPN’s premier college football pregame show, College GameDay.

ESPN has announced a new multi-year extension with college football analyst Desmond Howard, ensuring the Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl MVP remains a key part of the network’s programming for years to come. The new deal marks the beginning of Howard's 21st season with ESPN, extending his tenure into a third decade.

What's Happening:

Howard will continue his role on ESPN’s premier college football pregame show, College GameDay Built by The Home Depot , where he has been a fixture since joining the network in 2005.

, where he has been a fixture since joining the network in 2005. The analyst will also be a staple on ESPN’s exclusive College Football Playoff studio programming, ABC

He will return to the GameDay desk for the first show of the season on Saturday, August 30, live from Ohio State, alongside host Rece Davis and fellow analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Pat McAfee, and Nick Saban.

What They’re Saying:

Desmond Howard, college football analyst “I am thrilled to continue this journey with ESPN. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing during the fall than showcasing the incredible sport that we all love alongside my College GameDay family."

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with ESPN. There’s nothing I’d rather be doing during the fall than showcasing the incredible sport that we all love alongside my College GameDay family." Burke Magnus, President/Content, ESPN: “Desmond has played a pivotal role in ESPN and College GameDay’s success for two decades, so we’re thrilled that the Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football’s all-time greats will continue to offer his analysis and perspective – and, of course, occasional friendly jabs – across our coverage."

The Illustrious Playing Career of Desmond Howard

Before becoming one of the most recognizable faces in college football broadcasting, Desmond Howard carved out a historic career on the field.

At the University of Michigan (1988-91), he was a dynamic playmaker who set or tied five NCAA records and 12 single-season Michigan records. In 1991, he became the first wide receiver to lead the Big Ten in scoring and was awarded the Heisman Trophy by the second-largest margin of victory in the trophy’s history at the time, capturing 85 percent of the vote.

His iconic Heisman pose, mimicking the statue itself, remains a lasting image in college football lore.

Howard was drafted fourth overall by the Washington Redskins in the 1992 NFL Draft and went on to have an 11-season professional career with five teams.

His NFL highlight reel includes his performance in Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, where he was named the Super Bowl MVP for his electrifying 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

He remains the only special teams player to ever win the award.

Howard's No. 21 was officially retired by the University of Michigan in 2015, and he has been inducted into numerous halls of fame, including the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

More on the Heisman Trophy's Legacy Beyond the Field

Desmond Howard is one of only four players to have won both the Heisman Trophy and a Super Bowl MVP, a testament to his elite talent and ability to perform on the biggest stages. The others are Roger Staubach, Jim Plunkett, and Marcus Allen.

Roger Staubach: The Navy quarterback won the Heisman in 1963 and led the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl VI victory in 1972, where he was named the game's MVP.

The Navy quarterback won the Heisman in 1963 and led the Dallas Cowboys to a Super Bowl VI victory in 1972, where he was named the game's MVP. Jim Plunkett: After winning the Heisman at Stanford in 1970, the quarterback earned Super Bowl XV MVP honors with the Oakland Raiders in 1981, capping a remarkable career comeback.

After winning the Heisman at Stanford in 1970, the quarterback earned Super Bowl XV MVP honors with the Oakland Raiders in 1981, capping a remarkable career comeback. Marcus Allen: The versatile running back won the Heisman at USC in 1981 and was named Super Bowl XVIII MVP in 1984 while playing for the Los Angeles Raiders.

More ESPN News: