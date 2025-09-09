Saweetie Helps Kick Off the Monday Night Football Season with a Special ESPN Pop-Up in New York City
The popular rapper and MNF fans got all glammed up at this special ESPN Red Nail Bar pop-up.
Saweetie recently turned Downtown Manhattan into a gameday glam space in celebration of the return of ESPN’s Monday Night Football.
What’s Happening:
- Popular rapper Saweetie was recently named as Monday Night Football’s first-ever female music curator, where she will hand-pick tracks for select MNF games, promotional spots, live telecasts, and Monday Night Countdown.
- To celebrate the return of MNF and her new role, Saweetie attended the ESPN Red Nail Bar pop-up in Manhattan, where she got a custom manicure before meeting with fans in the ESPN-red and Saweetie-inspired nail salon.
- The space was covered with Saweetie’s signature, unapologetic, colorful style, and inside, fans decked out their nails with football-inspired nail designs, sipped Saweet tea, received custom swag and were able to meet with the music star in her element.
- Fans lined up around the block on Saturday, September 6th just to get a chance to attend this special event.
- Monday Night Football returns for the 2025 NFL season with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge.
