ESPN's "SportsCenter" to Broadcast Live from Wake Forest University Next Week

Tune in for some special collegiate fun on Thursday, September 11th.
ESPN’s SportsCenter will be airing live from Wake Forest University on Thursday, September 11th.

What’s Happening:

  • SportsCenter is set to air live from Hearn Plaza at the heart of the Wake Forest University campus on Thursday, September 11th, 2025.
  • Anchor Matt Barrie will host the 2:00 p.m. hour in front of Wait Chapel in advance of that evening's football game between the Demon Deacons and longtime rival NC State, the second-longest consecutively played series in college football dating back to 1910.
  • Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium on ESPN.
  • Fans, students, and the Winston-Salem community are invited to gather on Hearn Plaza beginning at 1:30 p.m. to be part of the live show, which will highlight the unique traditions, history, and hospitality of Wake Forest and the Triad region.
  • Coach Jake Dickert will join Barrie for an interview early in the broadcast, while those in attendance will receive various giveaways.
  • Members of the Wake Forest cheer and dance teams, the Spirit of the Old Gold & Black Marching Band, and the Demon Deacon mascot will also be on site to create a lively gameday atmosphere.
  • More information is available at Wake Forest University's website.

