Betting Analyst Erin Dolan Signs New, Multi-Year Renewal Deal with ESPN

She will make regular appearances across programs like "ESPN BET Live" and "SportsCenter."

ESPN has renewed their contract with betting analyst Erin Dolan just ahead of this year’s NFL season.

ESPN and sports betting analyst Erin Dolan have agreed to a multi-year contract renewal.

The new deal will see Dolan make regular appearances on ESPN BET Live, SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown and other programming on the sports network.

Erin Dolan joined ESPN back in December of 2021, where she shared market expertise across TV, radio, and online platforms.

Prior to her work on the network, she was part of FanDuel and Points Bet’s on-air talent.

She also co-hosted a YouTube and Twitch series called Girls Who Bet , participated in B/R Betting’s The Group Chat , and hosted SiriusXM’s The Early Line .

Prior to her career in sports betting, Dolan was a sports reporter at PHL17 in Philadelphia and also served as a sideline reporter for the Philadelphia Wings.

Scott Clark, Vice President of ESPN Fantasy & Betting Content: “Erin has continued to grow and become a trusted talent in the betting space, and has the proven track record to back it up. Her role has even more emphasis on the sports she’s had past successes with, and we think that’s a great thing for her and our fans."

Erin Dolan: "I hold myself to a high standard when making picks, and to do that confidently for fans, I'm planning to dedicate even more time to NFL and NBA coverage with this new deal. It's finally football season, and it's my time to shine. Go Birds!"

