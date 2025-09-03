Peter Schrager Joins Forces With Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for New ESPN Podcast

The ESPN NFL analyst's new show will take listeners behind the scenes of the league every Wednesday.

ESPN and Omaha Productions have announced a new partnership with NFL analyst Peter Schrager, who will be hosting his new podcast, The Schrager Hour, launching today, September 3.

What's Happening:

The Schrager Hour will be a weekly podcast released every Wednesday.

The show will feature Schrager diving into NFL storylines and matchups, providing behind-the-scenes looks at Monday Night Football, and recapping his week of covering the league on the road.

The debut episode's guest features Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton, who discusses the upcoming season.

Future episodes will feature a wide range of guests, including players, coaches, front office executives, and other prominent voices from around the NFL.

In addition to his podcast, Schrager will be a sideline reporter for Monday Night Football on select weeks and will have regular appearances across ESPN's studio programming, including Get Up , First Take , The Pat McAfee Show , NFL Live , and SportsCenter .

The new show joins a robust lineup of ESPN NFL podcasts, including The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, The Domonique Foxworth Show, First Draft, and Fantasy Focus Football.

You can listen to The Schrager Hour every Wednesday on the ESPN App, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all other major podcast platforms.

What They’re Saying:

Mike Foss, ESPN Senior Vice President: “Peter has a rare ability to connect with fans while also bringing out the stories and perspectives of the people shaping the game. His podcast will bring listeners closer to the NFL’s biggest stories and personalities, and we’re thrilled to add his voice to our dynamic lineup of podcasts."

Peter Schrager, NFL Analyst: "One of the big pieces in moving to ESPN was the chance to do my own show with Omaha. I know the thinking is, 'Great, another podcast,' but this will be smart, entertaining, and have a place in a crowded space because of my access, stories, and guests. I'm fired up to be teaming with ESPN's Mike Foss, Peyton, Eli, and Omaha's Jamie Horowitz. I think if you like what I bring to the table as a guest on ESPN's studio shows or on Pat McAfee, you'll dig this show."

Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions: A Growing Empire of Sports Content

The partnership with Peter Schrager for The Schrager Hour is the latest example of ESPN's deep and expanding relationship with Omaha Productions, the media company co-founded by NFL legend Peyton Manning.

Known for its Emmy Award-winning "ManningCast" alternate broadcast of Monday Night Football, Omaha Productions has quickly become a powerhouse in the sports media landscape.

, Omaha Productions has quickly become a powerhouse in the sports media landscape. The company's approach blends in-the-moment analysis with authentic, conversational dialogue and high-profile guests.

Beyond the NFL, Omaha has extended its "MegaCast" format to other sports, including college football, NBA, UFC, and golf.

The company is also behind popular documentary series like Netflix's Quarterback and the "Places" series on ESPN+.

