ESPN Unveils Star-Studded NBA Commentator Lineup for 2025-2026

This is ESPN's 24 consecutive season as the industry leader in NBA coverage.

Just a little over a month out from the commencement of the 2025-2026 NBA season, ESPN has announced their lineup of commentators.

What’s Happening:

ESPN is gearing up for the 2025-2026 NBA season, announcing their deep roster of NBA commentators.

Tim Legler, a veteran analyst, is set to join ESPN’s lead NBA broadcast team.

Legler joins Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame broadcaster Mike Breen, NBA Champion and analyst Richard Jefferson, and reporter Lisa Salters.

The quad is set to call the NBA Finals on ABC NBA Saturday Primetime on ABC.

on Legler is also celebrating his 25th year with the sports network, beginning his analyst career in 2000.

Jefferson has also signed a new, multi-year agreement.

He began his career with ESPN and served as NBA Finals analyst for the first time earlier this year.

analyst for the first time earlier this year. He will continue to call top NBA games and make studio appearances.

Burke is also extending her career with ESNP, signing a multi-year agreement to continue to provide audiences with her expertise.

She will be seen calling high-profile NBA games on ESPN and ABC, including her role on NBA Sunday Showcase .

. Burke will be prevalent during both regular season games and the NBA Playoffs.

She will also work alongside Dave Pasch, making play-by-plays.

Beginning her career in 1991, Burke’s career will extend more than 35 years with the new agreement, where she has already been assigned to 17 NBA Finals .

. Salters contract was extended earlier this year.

In ESPN’s 24th consecutive season of leading NBA game coverage, Breen will join Pasch, Ryan Ruocco, and Mark Jones as this season’s play-by-play voices.

Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer broadcaster Jay Bilas and NBA Executive of the Year Bob Myers will join Legler, Jefferson, and Burke in the rotation of game analysts.

Salters is set to lead a revamped sideline reporting team, with Katie George and Jorge Sedano joining Salters.

College Football SEC Personalities:

As ESPN prepares for the college football season, the sports network has re-signed several sports personalities for SEC Network’s upcoming programming.

Back in 2014, ESPN teamed up with the Southeastern Conference to create a new network dedicated to televising hundreds of SEC games across their 22 sports.

Titled the SEC Network, the network provides in-depth analysis and storytelling within the world of college athletics.

Including re-signers Cole Cubelic, Chris Doering, Roman Harper, Alyssa Lang, Jordan Rodgers, Matt Stinchcomb, and Benjamin Watson and returning personality Gene Chizik, you can read more about the new contracts here

Read More ESPN: