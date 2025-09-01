My Draft Party in Paradise: ESPN Experiences' First Ultimate Draft Weekend

For fantasy football fans, there are draft parties — and then there’s the draft party. ESPN’s Ultimate Draft Weekend, the newest ESPN Experience, transported participants to the Bahamas, where the ESPN Fantasy Focus Football team hosted an unforgettable event at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar in Nassau. The luxury Caribbean resort was again transformed into a gridiron-meets-getaway celebration as last year’s popular event became part of ESPN Experiences this year. Having enjoyed previous ESPN Experiences sports vacations, I signed up right away to enter the world of fantasy football. It’d be my first year as a fantasy football manager, while my gal pal Anita is a seasoned vet.

The event already had lore attached. Last year, during its debut, ESPN Fantasy Football analyst Field Yates famously dislocated his shoulder on the beach obstacle course — a moment that went viral and only heightened anticipation for what antics might unfold this time around. Against the backdrop of turquoise waters and white sand beaches, several leagues gathered to compete, connect, and kick off the season in unforgettable fashion.

A Grand Welcome

We were greeted at the airport and taken on a short ride to the resort. Our room at the Grand Hyatt had sweeping views of the oceans and the cruise ships gliding toward port. On site, there was a fantastic array of activities: a golf course, spa, mini golf, a variety of animal interactions, and even an adjacent water park.

Event check-in came with branded swag bags and refreshments, setting the tone for the weekend where every detail was curated.

Opening Night

The opening night reception, relocated from a beachside venue due to weather, offered a spread of gourmet bites and cocktails along with an opportunity to mingle with league members and ESPN talent. The food variety was impressive and everything was tasty: BBQ Jackfruit Sliders, Grilled Mahi Mahi & Truffle Smash Sliders, Grilled Corn Salad, Watermelon Feta Salad, and Tailgate Mac & Cheese. Desserts included rich dark chocolate footballs filled with raspberry and other treats. The bar was fully stocked, and the staff was incredibly attentive. In true fantasy league tradition, a highlight of the night was the playful payoff of a draft bet with a rendition of Shake It Off.

When the reception wrapped up, some people drifted toward the casino or the resort’s jazz club, while VIP package guests were invited to a rum tasting, enjoyed beautifully hand-rolled cigars, and mingled with the Fantasy Focus crew as well as SportsCenter host Arda Öcal as part of the ESPN Experiences host.

Day Two: Competition in Paradise

The heart of the experience unfolded the morning of day two with the Fantasy Football Combine, presented by TrophySmack.com. The activities gave classic training camp drills a tropical twist:

Cable Beach Obstacle Course

Sandy Toes Sprint

Broad Jump

Three Cone Drill

Blue Hole Plunge

Water Balloon Toss

Paradise Precision QB Contest

Baha Bay Action River Race

It all began with hysterical fun at Dean’s Blue Hole, where participants launched themselves from a cliff into a sapphire pool while celebrity judges—Dancing with the Stars champion Joey Graziadei, Tanner Courtad from Bachelor in Paradise, and Marco Donatelli from Love Island—gave commentary that was playful and jovial but also serious enough given that the stakes were our draft order.

After that came the inner-tube races through the Baha Bay water park’s lazy river. The only rule was to stay seated in the duo tubes, and paddle/kick your way around the loop, which was harder than it sounded. Next, we moved to the sun-drenched, powder-soft beach for sprints, throws, and precision drills. Wraps, sodas, and beers along with a DJ kept energy up, and quick dips in the ocean were the only way to cool down.

The afternoon was unscheduled, so we had plenty of time to explore. Between the resort’s 10+ pools, spa, casino, and dining options, there was no shortage of choices. For those who wanted more, there was tennis, golf, and beach kayaking. We also sat in on Fantasy Focus Football live, with Daniel Dopp, Stephania Bell, Field Yates, Liz Loza, and Mike Clay trading their usual mix of insights and playful banter.

That evening, the twilight reception atop the Grand Hyatt tower delivered panoramic views, cocktails, light snacks, and a candid conversation with football players Golden Tate, Jamaal Williams, Kyle Rudolph, and Todd Gurley. They shared who the best “sh*t talkers" were and which players (besides themselves) they’d draft first.

The evening was unscheduled for most attendees, while VIPs headed to Shuang Ba (the resort’s Chinese restaurant) for dinner with the ESPN Fantasy Focus hosts. The multi-course meal included the restaurant’s signature peking duck, and the intimate atmosphere made it easy to pick the experts’ brains for personalized draft strategy advice or discover more about their ESPN careers.





Day Three - Draft Day

By Saturday, the excitement had built to a peak. We started the morning in reserved cabanas at the adults-only pool, a calm prelude to the main event.

The draft began with dramatic entrances. Leagues walked through video-screen tunnels with high-energy anthems like Monday Night Football blasting. Groups that traveled together unveiled coordinated entrances, while newly formed leagues like the Influencers in Paradise leaned into the spotlight with their own flair.





The final Fantasy Focus podcast and Q&A set the stage before picks began. Then, Baha Mar surprised everyone by bringing in their signature flamingos to wander the room and pose for photos just as the first rounds got underway.

Throughout the afternoon, the Fantasy Focus team roamed the room helping managers narrow down their choices. As part of the Influencers league Arda Öcal passed off his selections to his ESPN colleagues, who drafted live for him, creating social-media gold including a shocking choice that was celebrated by his competitors within the league. My own picks are quite the hodgepodge of tips from Anita, advice from the ESPN experts, and a few “I know that name" options. Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner Courtad and Dancing with the Stars champion Joey Graziadei were focused and aiming to craft a strong team from the start, but with a few TikTok creators in the mix along with a rookie Fantasy Football participant, the draft board of Influencers in Paradise became as much about personalities as players. Even the Baha Mar mascot, Frankie the Flamingo, stopped by for some fun.



Other leagues nearby had a completely different tone — laptops open, spreadsheets scattered across tables, and years of rivalries fueling every pick. To this rookie it felt like watching actual NFL war rooms.

The weekend closed with dinner at Marcus Samuelsson’s Marcus Up Top. The second-floor, open-air venue had a steel drum performer, a busy bar, and a buffet with signature fried chicken, shrimp and grits, mac and cheese, and a tasty NY strip. As a lightning storm lit up the horizon, Daniel Dopp and Mike Clay presented awards for Beach Combine and Draft Day performances, giving bragging rights until next year.



We were two of the award winners. I received a Rookie award while Anita was granted an MVP shirt — in part for her t-shirt yesterday reading “Fantasy Football: Invented by Men, Perfected by Women". The backstory is as the only female in her Fantasy League she won two years in a row and they “forgot" to inform her of the next year’s draft.

More Than a Draft

The Baha Mar Fantasy Football Draft was more than just a getaway or competition. It was a full celebration of the game, lifted by top-notch hospitality and a Caribbean setting. We jumped off cliffs, shared cocktails with NFL players, dined with ESPN hosts, and capped it all by drafting our teams. For us, it truly was the Ultimate Draft Weekend.