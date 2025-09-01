"College GameDay" Legend Keeps Tradition Alive Making Plans After Final Episode

I guess Ohio is closer to Walt Disney World. Otherwise it would have been Disneyland, right?

After his final College GameDay episode, ESPN legend Lee Corso has something else that he is going to do next, and he excitedly shared what to a cheering crowd of football fans.

What’s Happening:

Originally announced back in April, College GameDay .

. The episode marked the start of the 2025 college football season, and took place in Columbus, Ohio.

As part of that appearance, Corso was asked (in true football fashion) what he is going to do next, now that he is done with the show.

And, in true football fashion, he responded with the iconic phrase - “I’m going to Disney World!"

While specifics haven’t been revealed just yet, it has been confirmed that Corso is, in fact, going to Walt Disney World

Corso’s Career:

Corso has been captivating college football fans for 38 seasons, and his appearance on yesterday’s College GameDay Built by The Home Depot marked his last headgear selection.

marked his last headgear selection. Corso, who turned 90 this month, has been a key figure in the college football pregame show since it launched back in 1987.

His first headgear selection took place back in October of 1996, when he donned the Brutus Buckeye mascot head in Columbus, Ohio. Making it fitting that his final headgear selection took place in the same location.

Corso’s end-of-show predictions during GameDay ’s Saturday Selections have become a tradition, keeping fans enthralled and engaged for nearly three decades.

’s Saturday Selections have become a tradition, keeping fans enthralled and engaged for nearly three decades. Corso is a member of the athletic Halls of Fame at Florida State, Louisville, and Indiana, as well as the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.

In 2006, he received the Gold Medal from the Florida State Alumni Association, the university's highest alumni honor.

Additionally, in 2010, the National College Football Awards Association honored him with the Contributions to College Football Award for his lifetime achievements and integrity.