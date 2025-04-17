Legendary ESPN Broadcaster Lee Corso Will Work His Final "College GameDay" Show in August
Lee Corso, celebrating his 90th birthday in August, has been a key figure in college football's top pregame show since its start in 1987.
Legendary ESPN broadcaster Lee Corso will make his final appearance on the College GameDay show on August 30.
What’s Happening:
- Lee Corso, the iconic ESPN broadcaster and former coach who has captivated college football fans for 38 seasons, will make his last headgear selection on College GameDay Built by The Home Depot on Saturday, August 30, marking the start of the 2025 college football season. The specific location for this event will be revealed later this spring.
- In addition, ESPN plans to air special programming honoring Corso in the days leading up to August 30, with the date and time yet to be determined.
- Corso, who will turn 90 in August, has been a key figure in college football's top pregame show since its start in 1987.
- His first headgear selection was on October 5, 1996, when he donned the Brutus Buckeye mascot head in Columbus, Ohio.
- Over the years, his end-of-show predictions during GameDay's Saturday Selections have become a beloved tradition, engaging fans for nearly thirty years.
- As he nears his final broadcast in August, Corso has made 430 headgear picks, with the Buckeyes appearing a record 45 times.
- Corso is a member of the athletic Halls of Fame at Florida State, Louisville, and Indiana, as well as the Florida Sports Hall of Fame and the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame.
- In 2006, he received the Gold Medal from the Florida State Alumni Association, the university's highest alumni honor.
- Additionally, in 2010, the National College Football Awards Association honored him with the Contributions to College Football Award for his lifetime achievements and integrity.
- Last fall, during GameDay's visit to Bloomington, Indiana, the mayor proclaimed it "Coach Lee Corso Day," celebrating his legacy with friends, family, and former players and coaches.
- As College GameDay kicks off Week 1 of the 2025 season on August 30, the three-hour broadcast (9 a.m.–noon. ET, ESPN & ESPNU) will honor Corso’s career while previewing key matchups.
- More details about the show and announcements regarding the 2025 tour schedule, talent lineup, and the format for the concluding segment after Corso's retirement will be provided as the season approaches.
What They're Saying:
- Lee Corso: “My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years. I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."
- Lee Corso: “ESPN has been exceptionally generous to me, especially these past few years. They accommodated me and supported me, as did my colleagues in the early days of College GameDay. Special thanks to Kirk Herbstreit for his friendship and encouragement. And lest I forget, the fans…truly a blessing to share this with them. ESPN gave me this wonderful opportunity and provided me the support to ensure success. I am genuinely grateful."
- Jimmy Pitaro, ESPN Chairman: “Lee Corso has developed a special connection to generations of fans through his entertaining style and iconic headgear picks. Lee is one of the most influential and beloved figures in the history of college football and our ESPN team will celebrate his legendary career during his final College GameDay appearance this August."
- Rece Davis, host of College GameDay: “Lee is the quintessential entertainer, but he was also a remarkable coach who established lifelong connections with his players. When GameDay went to Indiana last season, the love and emotion that poured out from his players was truly moving. It was also unsurprising. Every week, Lee asks about our families. He asks for specifics. He celebrates success and moments, big and small, with all of us on the set. He’s relentless in his encouragement. That’s what a great coach, and friend, does. Lee has made it his life’s work to bring joy to others on the field and on television. He succeeded."
