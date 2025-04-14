Savannah Bananas Banana Ball Games to Simulcast Live on Disney+ This Summer
Banana Ball is coming to Disney+ this summer (along with ESPN, ESPN 2, and ESPN+).
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is teaming up with the world famous Savannah Bananas and bringing their unique, rapidly-growing Banana Ball sport to even more fans.
- On Friday and Saturday nights this summer, Bananas games will be showcased on ESPN or ESPN 2.
- Moreover, all 10 of these games will be simulcast live on Disney+ and ESPN+.
- The first of these games will be held on April 26th at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.
- The team will then make stops in Nashville, Charlotte, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Denver leading up to a game in Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field on August 15th.
- Notably, these games will be played in some iconic ballparks, including Fenway Park in Boston, Camden Yards in Baltimore, and more.
- In each of these games, the Bananas will take on either The Party Animals, The Firefighters or The Texas Tailgaters.
- Commentators Josh Talevski and Biko Skalla will be in the booth for these entertainment-packed games.
- Here’s the full schedule for Banana Ball summer:
Game Date
Time (ET)
Where to Watch
Location
Saturday, April 26th
7 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Memorial Stadium (Clemson)
Saturday, May 10th
8 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Nissan Stadium (Nashville)
Saturday, June 7th
7 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte)
Saturday, June 28th
7 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Nationals Park (Washington D.C.)
Saturday, July 5th
7 p.m.
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+
Fenway Park (Boston)
Saturday, July 26th
7 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Citizens Bank Park (Philadelphia)
Saturday, August 1st
7 p.m.
ESPN, Disney+, ESPN+
Camden Yards (Baltimore)
Saturday, August 2nd
7 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Camden Yards (Baltimore)
Saturday, August 9th
9 p.m.
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Coors Field (Denver)
Saturday, August 15th
8 p.m,
ESPN 2, Disney+, ESPN+
Guaranteed Rate Field (Chicago)
What They’re Saying:
- Brent Colborne, ESPN Vice President of Programming & Content Strategy: “The Savannah Bananas have mastered the art of blending baseball with entertainment, creating an experience that resonates with fans of all ages, regardless of their baseball knowledge. Their unique approach embodies two of ESPN's key goals: reaching new audiences and inspiring the next generation of youth athletes. With Banana Ball showcased on ESPN and Disney linear and streaming platforms, we are confident new, avid fans will be created."
- Jesse Cole, founder and CEO of the Savannah Bananas: “Our relationship with ESPN has been outstanding for the Savannah Bananas and for the sport of Banana Ball. As the ‘Greatest Show in Sports’ makes its way to sold out MLB, College Football and NFL Stadiums, ESPN is the perfect place to showcase the electricity of the game as we near the launch of the Banana Ball Championship League in 2026."