"ManningCast" is Back! "Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli" Returns for Season 5 on September 8th

Eli and Peyton Manning are set to return for a fifth season on their Monday Night Football alternate cast, where they will cover a dozen games during this year’s NFL season.

is returning for its fifth season. The incredibly popular alternate telecast will bring the NFL superstar brothers together to cover 12 NFL games this season with new guests, familiar faces, and the pair's signature humor and analysis.

The Emmy winning series is set to cover Week 1 through the Wild Card game, with all episodes continuing to air on ESPN2, NFL+ and, now, ESPN DTC on the ESPN App.

Dubbed the ManningCast , this year’s schedule includes: September 8 – Vikings at Bears September 22 – Lions at Ravens October 6 – Chiefs at Jaguars October 27 – Commanders at Chiefs November 3 – Cardinals at Cowboys November 10 – Eagles at Packers November 17 – Cowboys at Raiders November 24 – Panthers at 49ers December 1 – Giants at Patriots December 15 – Dolphins at Steelers January 3 – Doubleheader Saturday: TBD January 12 – Wild Card TBD

Currently, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli has aired 42 telecasts, averaging 1.3 million viewers per show.

has aired 42 telecasts, averaging 1.3 million viewers per show. Each season, the telecast has garnered a Sports Emmy, with Peyton taking home Outstanding Personality/Event Analyst twice and the series taking home Outstanding Live Series twice.

You can catch Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’s Season 5 debut next Monday, September 8, with coverage beginning around 8PM ET.

College football season is officially here!

As ESPN coverage kicks off for the 2025-26 athletic year, two of the biggest voices in ESPN Radio are back as they travel to cities around the country, covering games with their College Football Tailgate .

. With on the road coverage every Friday and on-location coverage every Saturday, Amber Wilson and Jonathan Zaslow will take listeners into the action with interviews, analysis, and more.

You can read more about their coverage schedule here

