The Boys are Back: ESPN Re-Signs NFL Reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano

ESPN is gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season by securing Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano for the sports network's football coverage.

ESPN has announced that Sal Paolantoni and Dan Graziano have re-signed with the sports network just ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.

Paolantonio, who is ESPN’s longest-serving full-time reporter, is entering his 32nd season of NFL coverage.

Graziano’s multiplatform presence will see him make regular appearances across many of the network’s most popular programs.

Beginning his career with ESPN in 1995, Paolantonio has been a mainstay of the Super Bowl each year since.

During the next season he will continue his work on Sunday NFL Countdown, hosting NFL Matchup, and continue to make appearances across programs like NFL Live and SportsCenter.

Graziano, who began his career as a digital contributor for NFC East in 2011, continues to grow his arsenal of appearances throughout ESPN's NFL coverage.

Through the next season, he will make regular appearances on Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter and more.

Beyond the on-the-field action, he will continue to report on the Business of the NFL and breaking news across ESPN.com.

Graziano will also take on the role of fill-in host on Get Up and NFL Live throughout the season.

The pair are set to kick off the NFL season together this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown.

ManningCast is Back!:

Eli and Peyton Manning are set to bring their hit alternate cast Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli into its fifth season.

into its fifth season. Covering a dozen different games throughout the season, the ESPN2 program will return with the NFL pair’s signature humor and analysis.

