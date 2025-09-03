The Boys are Back: ESPN Re-Signs NFL Reporters Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano

Paolantonio is set to begin his record-breaking 32nd season with the sports network.
ESPN is gearing up for the 2025-26 NFL season by securing Sal Paolantonio and Dan Graziano for the sports network's football coverage.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has announced that Sal Paolantoni and Dan Graziano have re-signed with the sports network just ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season.
  • Paolantonio, who is ESPN’s longest-serving full-time reporter, is entering his 32nd season of NFL coverage.
  • Graziano’s multiplatform presence will see him make regular appearances across many of the network’s most popular programs.
  • Beginning his career with ESPN in 1995, Paolantonio has been a mainstay of the Super Bowl each year since.
  • During the next season he will continue his work on Sunday NFL Countdown, hosting NFL Matchup, and continue to make appearances across programs like NFL Live and SportsCenter.
  • Graziano, who began his career as a digital contributor for NFC East in 2011, continues to grow his arsenal of appearances throughout ESPN’s NFL coverage.
  • Through the next season, he will make regular appearances on Get Up, NFL Live, SportsCenter and more.
  • Beyond the on-the-field action, he will continue to report on the Business of the NFL and breaking news across ESPN.com.
  • Graziano will also take on the role of fill-in host on Get Up and NFL Live throughout the season.
  • The pair are set to kick off the NFL season together this Sunday on Sunday NFL Countdown.

ManningCast is Back!:

  • Eli and Peyton Manning are set to bring their hit alternate cast Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli into its fifth season.
  • Covering a dozen different games throughout the season, the ESPN2 program will return with the NFL pair’s signature humor and analysis.
  • You can read more here.

Read More ESPN:

