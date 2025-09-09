NFL Analyst Seth Walder Secures Future with ESPN in New Contract Extension

The NFL analyst has been with the company since 2017.
by |
Tags: , , ,

NFL analyst Seth Walder has received a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN is re-signing national NFL analyst Seth Walder, who has been with the company since 2017, to a multi-year contract extension.
  • Examples of his work include NFL free agency and trade grades, including recently grading the Green Bay Packers – Dallas Cowboys trade involving star defensive end Micah Parsons.
  • Additional work includes topics ranging from season projections to player analysis based on NFL Next Gen Stats.
  • He writes for ESPN.com and makes regular appearances across ESPN studio programming, mainly ESPN BET Live.

What They’re Saying:

  • Matt Morris, Director, Analytics & Innovation at ESPN: “We’re thrilled that Seth is part of our team. He’s not just sharp with the numbers — he has a way of making data-driven insights relatable for every fan. Whether it’s breaking down trades, betting angles, or big-picture trends, he helps our readers see the game clearer."
  • Seth Walder: “At ESPN I get to do the work I love to do: from evaluating transactions to predictive modeling to politely scolding coaches for punting. I’m thrilled to stay."

More ESPN News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now