NFL Analyst Seth Walder Secures Future with ESPN in New Contract Extension
The NFL analyst has been with the company since 2017.
NFL analyst Seth Walder has received a new multi-year contract extension with ESPN.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN is re-signing national NFL analyst Seth Walder, who has been with the company since 2017, to a multi-year contract extension.
- Examples of his work include NFL free agency and trade grades, including recently grading the Green Bay Packers – Dallas Cowboys trade involving star defensive end Micah Parsons.
- Additional work includes topics ranging from season projections to player analysis based on NFL Next Gen Stats.
- He writes for ESPN.com and makes regular appearances across ESPN studio programming, mainly ESPN BET Live.
What They’re Saying:
- Matt Morris, Director, Analytics & Innovation at ESPN: “We’re thrilled that Seth is part of our team. He’s not just sharp with the numbers — he has a way of making data-driven insights relatable for every fan. Whether it’s breaking down trades, betting angles, or big-picture trends, he helps our readers see the game clearer."
- Seth Walder: “At ESPN I get to do the work I love to do: from evaluating transactions to predictive modeling to politely scolding coaches for punting. I’m thrilled to stay."
