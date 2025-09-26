Premiering Today: ESPN's Latest Original Series "Believer: Boston Red Sox" Explores the Curse and Culture Surrounding the MLB Team
ESPN’s newest original series Believers: Boston Red Sox arrives today. The star-studded series features appearances from Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Donnie Wahlberg and more.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN’s newest original series Believers: Boston Red Sox premieres today on the ESPN App for ESPN Unlimited subscribers.
- Directed by Gotham Chopra and Lauren Fisher, the three-part series explores the Red Sox’s 86-year championship drought and the heartbreak it caused generations of fans.
- Despite years of collapse and disappointment, Boston fans never lost hope that their MLB team would eventually turn a new leaf.
- The series highlights the team’s improbable 2004 postseason run and the culture of Boston sports.
- It also showcases how belief, talent, and resilience turned a “cursed" franchise into champions and redefined their fandom.
- The series includes commentary from celebrities such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Katie Nolan, Bill Burr, Donnie Wahlberg, and Uzo Aduba.
- Other appearances include Sam Jay, Maria Menounos, Doris Kearns Goodwin, and Neil deGrasse Tyson.
- Fans will also recognize players of the 2004 Red Sox team like David Ortiz, Johnny Damon, Curt Schilling, Kevin Millar, and Bronson Arroyo.
- Ben Affleck serves as executive producer, with Religion of Sports and Artists Equity producing.
What They’re Saying:
- Ben Affleck, Executive Producer and Actor: “Working with Religion of Sports has been a dream. It’s a pleasure to be in the company of those who share some of my most painful and joyful memories…the drama of this story still resonates for me after two decades and is emblematic of the way sports brings out some combination of the best and worst and truest parts of us — and the mosaic formed from all those moments, looked at these years later, seems to me a window into the drama of what it can feel like, once in a lifetime if we’re lucky, to be a human being."
- Gotham Chopra, Co-Director and Co-Founder of Religion of Sports: “Having grown up in Boston as a diehard Sox fan, I know there is a before 2004 and after 2004. My personal, professional, and spiritual journey is defined by that moment in time. Having gotten to know and collaborate with Ben Affleck, it became clear that he shares the same faith. This series is an homage to all the true believers out there – even beyond Sox fans (but not the Yankees)."
- Lauren Fisher, Co-Director: “Some sports fandoms transcend and become more like a religion, with Red Sox Nation as the prime example. Believers shows how decades of devotion, heartbreak and history shaped not just the team, but the soul of Boston."
