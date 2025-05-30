Hulu Orders “Don’t Get High” Comedy Pilot from “Mythic Quest” Co-Creator Megan Ganz

This is the latest pilot ordered by Hulu – so let’s see if it actually gets picked up…

A new comedy pilot ordered by Hulu will focus on a “merry gang of dweebs [who] start an anti-drug group at their high school."

Variety reports Don’t Get High .

. The pilot will focus on “an alpha dork and her merry gang of dweebs start an anti-drug group at their high school to make friends and influence people. It doesn’t go well."

Hailing from 20th Television, Ganz will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the pilot.

Ganz has quite the resume in the comedy scene, having co-created Mythic Quest alongside Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, and serving as a rider on shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia , Modern Family and Community .

This is the latest in a number of pilots in development at Hulu, including a revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a reboot of Prison Break, and the comedy pilot Group Chat.

Fun Fact:

Incidentally, one episode of Community titled Celebrity “Pharmacology 212" featured the ensemble staging an anti-drug play for visiting young students.

While Ganz herself didn't pen that episode, she was on the show's writing staff during the second season when it aired.

