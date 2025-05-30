Hulu Orders “Don’t Get High” Comedy Pilot from “Mythic Quest” Co-Creator Megan Ganz
This is the latest pilot ordered by Hulu – so let’s see if it actually gets picked up…
A new comedy pilot ordered by Hulu will focus on a “merry gang of dweebs [who] start an anti-drug group at their high school."
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Hulu has given a pilot order to a new comedy from Megan Ganz, currently titled Don’t Get High.
- The pilot will focus on “an alpha dork and her merry gang of dweebs start an anti-drug group at their high school to make friends and influence people. It doesn’t go well."
- Hailing from 20th Television, Ganz will serve as writer, executive producer, and showrunner on the pilot.
- Ganz has quite the resume in the comedy scene, having co-created Mythic Quest alongside Charlie Day and Rob McElhenney, and serving as a rider on shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Modern Family and Community.
- This is the latest in a number of pilots in development at Hulu, including a revival of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, a reboot of Prison Break, and the comedy pilot Group Chat.
Fun Fact:
- Incidentally, one episode of Community titled Celebrity “Pharmacology 212" featured the ensemble staging an anti-drug play for visiting young students.
- While Ganz herself didn’t pen that episode, she was on the show’s writing staff during the second season when it aired.
