FX Makes First Episode of "Adults" Available to All on YouTube and Other Social Media Platforms

In case you missed the new FX comedy series, Adults, when it debuted last night, you can now catch the first episode of the series now for free on YouTube, or the full eight episode first season streaming now on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

FX’s Adults, a new comedy series created by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw, made its first episode available on YouTube, arriving on the platform the day after the series premiered on FX and the same day that the full eight-episode season became available on Hulu.

Adults premiered last night, May 28th, on the network with its first two episodes. FX will continue to air two episodes each Wednesday for the following three weeks.

premiered last night, May 28th, on the network with its first two episodes. FX will continue to air two episodes each Wednesday for the following three weeks. The series is an ensemble comedy series about a group of twenty-somethings in New York trying to be good people, despite being neither “good" nor “people" yet. According the official description of the series, ““Samir" (Malik Elassal), “Billie" (Lucy Freyer), “Paul Baker" (Jack Innanen), “Issa" (Amita Rao) and “Anton" (Owen Thiele) are five friends crashing together in Samir’s childhood home, where they share their meals, anxieties and, occasionally, toothbrushes. The show puts a slightly heightened twist on the wins, losses and humiliations of starting out in the adult world. Whether they’re trying to get ahead at work, navigating the healthcare system, hosting a dinner party or dating in the age of Find My Friends, the group is finding that nothing about the real world is simple, and all their best intentions tend to make things worse."

Our own Alex Reif described the series as a “Gen-Z Friends" or “ Broad City ", mentioning that its core themes of friendship, failure, love, and growth will be appealing to all age groups, making it a potentially timeless favorite. You can read his full review here.

or “ ", mentioning that its core themes of friendship, failure, love, and growth will be appealing to all age groups, making it a potentially timeless favorite. You can read his full review Adults comes from a creative team loaded with FX comedy veterans, including Nick Kroll (The League), Stefani Robinson ( Atlanta, What We Do in the Shadows ) , Sarah Naftalis ( What We Do in the Shadows) and Jonathan Krisel (Baskets, English Teacher ) .

comes from a creative team loaded with FX comedy veterans, including Nick Kroll Stefani Robinson ( , Sarah Naftalis ( and Jonathan Krisel . Along with YouTube (above), you can catch the first episode of the series streaming now for free on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.