Meryl Streep Officially Confirmed to Return to Fifth Season of "Only Murders in the Building"
Many fans were wondering if she would return after the events of Season Four.
A Hollywood legend is set to reprise her role in the hit Hulu series, Only Murders in the Building, returning for the show’s fifth season.
What’s Happening:
- A new post on social media from the official Only Murders in the Building account confirms that legendary actress Meryl Streep will once again be returning to the cast of the series for its fifth season.
- She will be reprising her role as Loretta Durkin in the acclaimed Hulu series, a role that was left on a bit of a cliffhanger for her return to the series.
- At the end of the fourth season, Loretta and Oliver (Martin Short) had married, but a new TV role saw her leave for New Zealand at the end of the season, leaving fans to wonder if she would be back for the fifth season of Only Murders.
- In the announcement video below, another star of the series, Selena Gomez, says “so you’re coming back for season five," prompting Streep to ponder the remark as though it were a question, although Gomez insists - “no, that wasn’t a question."
- Streep returns to the cast alongside stars Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez, along with guest stars Tea Leoni, and new guest stars Jermaine Fowler, Renee Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Logan Lerman, and Beanie Feldstein.
- The hit series follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.
- The fifth season of the hit Hulu series will see the trio track down another killer, but the premiere date for the latest chapter has yet to be officially announced.
