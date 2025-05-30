The beloved animated series is returning for the first time in 15 years to Hulu this August.

King of the Hill is coming back for a brand-new season to Hulu, and the title sequence for the show has been revealed – showcasing the Hill family a few years older than before.

What’s Happening:

Bobby Hill is all grown up in the newly revealed title sequence for season 14 of King of the Hill , created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

, created by Mike Judge and Greg Daniels. Having not aired since 2010 on Fox, the show is moving to Hulu for its grand return on August 4th, 2025.

After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill. Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane.

Series creator Mike Judge reprises his roles as Hank Hill, the propane salesman, and his fast-talking friend Boomhauer.

Kathy Najimy returns as Peggy, Hank's wife, while Pamela Adlon reprises her role as their son Bobby, who has taken a job at a fusion restaurant, a career choice influenced by his weekends spent grilling with his father.

Stephen Root is back as Bill Dauterive, while the character of Dale Gribble, previously voiced by Johnny Hardwick, will now be voiced by Toby Huss

The reveal of the title sequence comes just hours before an expected reunion tonight at the ATX TV Festival in Austin

Series 14 of King of the Hill premieres Monday, August 4th, 2025 with 10 episodes, exclusively on Hulu.

