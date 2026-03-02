Monstropolis Rises: Giant Crane for New "Monsters, Inc." Door Coaster Towers over Disney's Hollywood Studios

No opening timeframe for the new area has been announced.

As Monstropolis begins to take shape at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, a massive crane for the upcoming Monsters, Inc. door coaster can be seen throughout many areas of the park.

Just a few days ago, Laughing Place shared new images of the scaffolding going up around the former Grand Avenue area as it continues its transformation into Monstropolis.

The area’s headlining attraction will be a new coaster themed to Monsters, Inc.’s iconic door scenes, which is currently well under construction in the parking lot of Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

While the building hasn’t begun to rise just yet, a massive crane can now be seen, hinting that the attraction’s showbuilding will soon go vertical.

The massive clearing now has a concrete slab, which we were recently able to see thanks to photos shared by Bioreconstruct on X.

Aerial video of current foundation for the Monstropolis roller coaster show (or gravity) building.

To be 2 layers of concrete, on sand, on concrete, on pilings drilled into the ground and filled with concrete. pic.twitter.com/kNb7p3gE1n — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 28, 2026

With the massive crane now being seen in both the Walt Disney World park and the parking lot, it’s looking like Monstropolis is getting ready to go full scream ahead on construction.

In addition to the new roller coaster, the area will receive a theatre makeover, a rethemed PizzeRizzo, and the iconic Harryhausen’s sushi restaurant.

No opening timeframe has been announced, but fans can expect it to be at least a few years before the new land welcomes guests.

