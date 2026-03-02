Mickey and Minnie Get New Disney Vacation Club Outfits at EPCOT's ImaginAtrium - A Member Lounge

Our favorite mice are sporting new outfits inspired by a cruise deck.

Itching to see Mickey and Minnie don some new cruise-inspired duds? Then you'll want to head on over to the Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium - A Member Lounge at Walt Disney World's EPCOT theme park during Membership Magic Beyond hours. More details below.

What's happening:

As shared by the official DVC social media feeds, Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse are sporting "fashionable new 'fits" during special Membership Magic Beyond hours at EPCOT's Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium - A Member Lounge.

Membership Magic Beyond is an optional enhanced benefit package for eligible Disney Vacation Club Members that is part of Membership Extras. Learn more information about the program at the official DVC website.

The Disney Vacation Club ImaginAtrium is located in the Imagination! Pavilion at EPCOT, and is available to all eligible DVC Members as part of Membership Magic.

