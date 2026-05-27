Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Officially Named as a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel
The new designation allows guests to book the hotel as a part of a Walt Disney World vacation package.
Located just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort has officially been named a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel.
What's Happening:
- As a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel, travelers can reserve a stay at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress and book a complete Walt Disney World vacation package, including theme park admission, through the Walt Disney World website or call center.
- Guests also receive complimentary resort shuttle transportation to the Walt Disney World Transportation and Ticket Center, EPCOT and Disney Springs with convenient connecting service to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The resort itself offers a wide range of onsite amenities and activities, such as:
- an 800,000-gallon lagoon-style pool with a waterslide, private coves and waterfalls
- walking and jogging trails
- watersports on a private lake
- Dining highlights include Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen, the Michelin-recommended restaurant from celebrity chef Richard Blais, Lakehouse Restaurant and On The Rocks Poolside Grill.
- Guests can select from a variety of room types, ranging from a standard guest room to a variety of suites including the 2,375-square-foot President’s House located on the resort’s private lake.
- The hotel is also pet-friendly so every valued member of the household can be part of the vacation experience.
- To book your stay at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, head to the Walt Disney World website or call (407) 934-7639.
What They're Saying:
- Majed Farah, General Manager: “This partnership makes planning a Walt Disney World vacation seamless for our guests, allowing them to book their entire experience while enjoying their stay with us. Combined with our prime location and resort-style amenities, Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress is an ideal choice for families looking to create unforgettable Disney memories.”
- Eric Watkins, director of Travel Industry Sales and Marketing for Disney Destinations: “We are thrilled to work alongside such a fantastic team with this new relationship, infusing the magic of a Walt Disney World vacation with the unforgettable experiences that can be found throughout Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress for families.”
More Walt Disney World News:
- A wide variety of Muppets merchandise, both Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and otherwise, can now be found at Once Upon a Time at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The time has finally come! Bluey and Bingo (from the immensely popular series Bluey) have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Disney fans can now get a behind-the-scenes look at the all-new Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets in the latest episode of Disney+ Insider.
- As part of the Cool Kids’ Summer festivities, Toy Story characters have taken over The Diamond Horseshoe for a lively western-themed party.
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