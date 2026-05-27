Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Officially Named as a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel

Located just minutes away from Walt Disney World, the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort has officially been named a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel.

What's Happening:

As a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel, travelers can reserve a stay at Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress and book a complete Walt Disney World vacation package, including theme park admission, through the Walt Disney World website or call center.

Guests also receive complimentary resort shuttle transportation to the Walt Disney World Transportation and Ticket Center, EPCOT and Disney Springs with convenient connecting service to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios .

The resort itself offers a wide range of onsite amenities and activities, such as: an 800,000-gallon lagoon-style pool with a waterslide, private coves and waterfalls

walking and jogging trails

watersports on a private lake

Dining highlights include Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen , the Michelin-recommended restaurant from celebrity chef Richard Blais, Lakehouse Restaurant and On The Rocks Poolside Grill.

Guests can select from a variety of room types, ranging from a standard guest room to a variety of suites including the 2,375-square-foot President’s House located on the resort’s private lake.

The hotel is also pet-friendly so every valued member of the household can be part of the vacation experience.