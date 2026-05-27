Photos: Speed Towards Tomorrow with Test Track's Future Drive ID Experience
Find it inside Test Track Gear Shop!
Commemorate your trip around EPCOT’s Test Track with a new ID experience found in the post-show area of the attraction.
What’s Happening:
- Last July, Disney debuted the third iteration of Test Track!
- Met to rave reviews from fans, especially in comparison to the Test Track 2.0, the EPCOT attraction invites guests into a journey through the innovations and joys of driving.
- While you don’t officially need a license to take on Test Track, now fans getting off the experience can pick a special attraction themed ID card after experiencing the attraction.
- Located in the Test Track Gear Shop, the Test Track Future Driver ID is a highly themed photo booth that prints out souvenir licenses.
- Fans of Disneyland’s Autopia may find this familiar, and these are similar cards that are highly customizable.
- Running for $15, fans will enter the photo booth and take a series of pictures.
- You are able to choose between different filters as well as choose your favorite headshot for the card.
- After making your selection, you’ll get a printed version of the ID with an issue date on the day you purchased the souvenir.
- The ID features a futuristic, translucent design, and EPCOT fans will also notice a nod to World of Motion.
- Test Track Future Driver ID is available now at EPCOT!
- For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
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Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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