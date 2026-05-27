Joffrey's Celebrates Walt Disney World Passholders with Exclusive Beverage Offerings This Summer
Unlock new flavors throughout Walt Disney World from June 2 to July 31 – just for Annual Passholders.
As V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days continues at Walt Disney World, Joffrey's Coffee is celebrating passholders with some exclusive new drinks.
What's Happening:
- Beginning June 2, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company is celebrating summer with some exclusive coffee-based beverages just for Annual Passholders.
- Stop by select Joffrey’s kiosks throughout Walt Disney World to try these exclusive offerings through July 31:
- Lucky Star Cold Brew – Joffrey’s Revive Kiosk at the Magic Kingdom
- Parisian Pebble Cold Brew – In-park Joffrey’s kiosks at EPCOT
- Rockin’ Cold Brew – In-park Joffrey’s kiosks at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
- Forbidden Mountain Cold Brew – In-park Joffrey’s kiosks at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Cinnamon Crunch Latte – Joffrey’s Disney Springs – The Landing location
- If you want to try them all, then be sure to pick up a punch card at your first Joffrey’s stop and get it stamped at every location with the purchase of a featured beverage to receive a special espresso-inspired prize.
- The prize is available while supplies last and must be redeemed by bringing in completed punch card to Joffrey’s Disney Springs – The Landing location.
- See how else you can celebrate V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days at Walt Disney World with our in-depth guide.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Commemorate your trip around EPCOT’s Test Track with a new ID experience found in the post-show area of the attraction.
- The Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort has officially been named a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel.
- A wide variety of Muppets merchandise, both Rock 'n' Roller Coaster and otherwise, can now be found at Once Upon a Time at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- The time has finally come! Bluey and Bingo (from the immensely popular series Bluey) have arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com