Joffrey's Celebrates Walt Disney World Passholders with Exclusive Beverage Offerings This Summer

Unlock new flavors throughout Walt Disney World from June 2 to July 31 – just for Annual Passholders.

As V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days continues at Walt Disney World, Joffrey's Coffee is celebrating passholders with some exclusive new drinks.

What's Happening:

  • Beginning June 2, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company is celebrating summer with some exclusive coffee-based beverages just for Annual Passholders.
  • Stop by select Joffrey’s kiosks throughout Walt Disney World to try these exclusive offerings through July 31:
    • Lucky Star Cold Brew – Joffrey’s Revive Kiosk at the Magic Kingdom

  • Parisian Pebble Cold Brew – In-park Joffrey’s kiosks at EPCOT

  • Forbidden Mountain Cold Brew – In-park Joffrey’s kiosks at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

  • Cinnamon Crunch Latte – Joffrey’s Disney Springs – The Landing location

  • If you want to try them all, then be sure to pick up a punch card at your first Joffrey’s stop and get it stamped at every location with the purchase of a featured beverage to receive a special espresso-inspired prize.
  • The prize is available while supplies last and must be redeemed by bringing in completed punch card to Joffrey’s Disney Springs – The Landing location.
  • See how else you can celebrate V.I.PASSHOLDER Summer Days at Walt Disney World with our in-depth guide.

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