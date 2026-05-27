Photos: France Pavilion Theater Gets New Seating

This may be the new best place to take a nap in EPCOT.

The France Pavilion’s theater has received updated seating, offering guests a more comfortable way to enjoy its two rotating shows.

What’s Happening:

There are plenty of ways to enjoy EPCOT, and over in the France Pavilion, guests have a perfect way to enjoy a nice respite from the Florida heat.

The pavilion’s theater, which hosts both the Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long and the cultural love-letter film Impressions de France, recently got an upgrade.

The theater’s seats were replaced, giving guests an extra level of comfort at the entertainment space.

Whether you are looking for a place to take a little nap in the AC, sing your heart out to “Be Our Guest,” or explore the rich history and culture of France, you’ll definitely be comfortable!

For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.

Read More Walt Disney World: