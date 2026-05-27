Photos: France Pavilion Theater Gets New Seating
This may be the new best place to take a nap in EPCOT.
The France Pavilion’s theater has received updated seating, offering guests a more comfortable way to enjoy its two rotating shows.
What’s Happening:
- There are plenty of ways to enjoy EPCOT, and over in the France Pavilion, guests have a perfect way to enjoy a nice respite from the Florida heat.
- The pavilion’s theater, which hosts both the Beauty and the Beast Sing-A-Long and the cultural love-letter film Impressions de France, recently got an upgrade.
- The theater’s seats were replaced, giving guests an extra level of comfort at the entertainment space.
- Whether you are looking for a place to take a little nap in the AC, sing your heart out to “Be Our Guest,” or explore the rich history and culture of France, you’ll definitely be comfortable!
- For those looking to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
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- Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Officially Named as a Walt Disney World Gateway Hotel
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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