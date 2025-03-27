Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Rooms at Select Disney Resorts Collection Hotels With Stays of Four Nights or More

This offer is valid for stays on select nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025.

There is a special deal at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels specifically for Florida residents.

What's Happening:

Florida residents can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on nights at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels when they book a stay of four consecutive nights or more during late summer and early fall. Furthermore, there are also savings for shorter stays.

This promotion applies to overnight stays on select nights between August 1 and October 11, 2025.

This promotion applies to the Disney Resorts Collection hotels listed below.

For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:

Save up to 35% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights

Save up to 30% on shorter stays

Resorts:

Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Disney's Riviera Resort

Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney's Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:

Save up to 30% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights

Save up to 25% on shorter stays

Resorts:

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites

Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:

Save up to 25% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights

Save up to 20% on shorter stays

Resorts:

The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

More On the Walt Disney World Resort:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.