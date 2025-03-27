Florida Residents Can Save Up to 35% on Rooms at Select Disney Resorts Collection Hotels With Stays of Four Nights or More
This offer is valid for stays on select nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025.
There is a special deal at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels specifically for Florida residents.
What's Happening:
- Florida residents can enjoy discounts of up to 35% on nights at select Disney Resorts Collection hotels when they book a stay of four consecutive nights or more during late summer and early fall. Furthermore, there are also savings for shorter stays.
- This promotion applies to overnight stays on select nights between August 1 and October 11, 2025.
- This promotion applies to the Disney Resorts Collection hotels listed below.
For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:
- Save up to 35% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights
- Save up to 30% on shorter stays
Resorts:
- Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)
- Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village
- Disney’s Beach Club Resort
- Disney’s Beach Club Villas
- Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
- Disney’s BoardWalk Villas
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort – King Bed Rooms
- Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort
- Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside
- Disney's Riviera Resort
- Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge
- Disney's Yacht Club Resort
- The Villas at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa
For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:
- Save up to 30% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights
- Save up to 25% on shorter stays
Resorts:
- Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House
- Disney’s Art of Animation Resort – Family Suites
- Disney's Coronado Springs Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows
- Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter
For stays most nights from August 1 to October 11, 2025:
- Save up to 25% on stays of 4 or more consecutive nights
- Save up to 20% on shorter stays
Resorts:
- The Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort
- Disney’s All-Star Music Resort
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
