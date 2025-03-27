Save 50% on Select Kids Tickets to Walt Disney World This Summer
Valid for tickets with start dates from May 27th to September 20th, 2025.
This summer, you can save 50% on select kids tickets to the Walt Disney World Resort.
What’s Happening:
- Receive a 50% discount on standard Walt Disney World theme park tickets for children aged three to nine, valid for tickets with start dates from May 27th to September 20th, 2025, for a minimum duration of three days.
- Savings are determined based on the full price of the same ticket and cannot be combined with other promotions or discounts.
- Children must be accompanied by an adult who is at least 14 years of age.
- The ticket provides access beginning on the selected date and must be used within a designated time frame depending on the ticket type and duration.
- This ticket does not require reservations for the theme park.
Add-On Options:
- This promotion includes a 50% discount on tickets for children aged three to nine, along with the available add-on options.
- Park Hopper Option: Visit more than one theme park in one day.
- Water Park and Sports Option: Experience one theme park each day, along with a specified number of visits to a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course, determined by the duration of your ticket.
- Park Hopper Plus Option: Enjoy more than one theme park in one day, along with a designated number of visits to a water park, golf course, or miniature golf course, based on the length of your ticket. This option combines the advantages of the Park Hopper Option with the Water Park and Sports Option.
