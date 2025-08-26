Happily Ever After: How Disney Social Media is Celebrating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement

We’ve rounded up some of the ways Disney is celebrating the celebrity engagement of the year.

Taylor Swift decided that Travis Kelce belonged with her forever, as the power couple revealed their engagement today to much excitement from all corners of the internet. Disney, quick to get in on the fun, has shared some fun jokes and references on their various social media accounts.

Hulu shared a memorable moment from the popular sitcom New Girl (which is streaming on the service) in which Taylor Swift appears – ironically interrupting a wedding to proclaim her love for a character called Shivy.

In her engagement announcement post on Instagram, Swift referred to her and Kelce by saying “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Pixar referenced back to The Incredibles and the wedding of Bob and Helen Parr.

Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨 pic.twitter.com/6ZIrC7CnC0 — Pixar (@Pixar) August 26, 2025

Disney Store did a similar thing, by showcasing Mickey and Minnie getting married in plush form.

Even Mickey’s blushing... love is definitely in the air 💍✨ Congrats to our favorite English teacher and gym teacher! #EngagedEra pic.twitter.com/jekq0G2mnm — Disney Store (@disneystore) August 26, 2025

Both items are appropriately available to purchase from Disney Store.

Hulu’s popular series Only Murders in the Building referenced the wedding of Oliver (Martin Short) and Loretta (Meryl Streep) at the end of last season.

Your English teacher and your drama teacher are getting married. pic.twitter.com/wdpj3wge3D — Only Murders in the Building 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️🕵️‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) August 26, 2025

Likely looking to get Taylor and Travis to make use of their facilities, Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings proclaims that the Disney Wedding Pavilion at Walt Disney World is the perfect place for an English teacher and gym teacher to tie the knot.

Various other Disney accounts commented on the Disney Weddings post with more lyrical references to songs such as “Love Story," “You Belong With Me," and “Mine."

Sharing a pumpkin-themed cake from Amorette’s Patisserie at Disney Springs, the Disney Eats Instagram parodied the lyrics to “Love Story." Knelt to the ground and pulled out an Autumn Petit Cake and said “Marry me, Disney Eats"

We here at Laughing Place send our warmest regards to the happy couple!