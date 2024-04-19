Pixar Delights Their Fans & “Swifties” Everywhere With New Post

Pixar Animation Studios is getting in on the fun associated with the release of Taylor Swift’s new album in a creative way, featuring many of the iconic films from the studio.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studios is pleasing both fans of their iconic films, as well as Swifties everywhere with a collection of images they shared across their social media overnight.

In the series of images, they playfully pay homage to the highly-anticipated new album from musician Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department.

Using the same style and typeface that can be found on the new album, those at Pixar took each song title and put it up against a complementary black and white image from one of their films.

Fans on social media are simultaneously swooning and heartbroken by their back to back slides (seen above) featuring Carl from the 2009 film from the studio, Up.

Fans on social media are simultaneously swooning and heartbroken by their back to back slides (seen above) featuring Carl from the 2009 film from the studio, Up.

while others suggest some of the lyrics and titles might be a bit misinterpreted to fit the post. Some even point out that “But Daddy I Love Him” has connections to so it’s funny that things have come full circle with Pixar using their film in this fun way. Either way, the general consensus is that fan’s love this and think it was a knockout post from the landmark film studio. For quick reference, these are the associations that Pixar made in their post: “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” – Toy Story (Sid) “Down Bad” – Inside Out (Sadness) “But Daddy I Love Him” – Elemental (Ember & Wade) “Fresh Out The Slammer” – Ratatouille (Horst (and his Thumb)) “Florida” – Knick Knack (Flamingo) “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” – Monsters, Inc. (Boo) “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” – WALL-E ( WALL-E & EVE) “LOML” – Up (Carl & Ellie) “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” – Up (Carl) “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” – A Bug’s Life (Flik)

