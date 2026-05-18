20th Century Studios Lands Marc Guggenheim’s "Persona" in Seven-Figure Deal

The unknown plot is set to be a modern thriller similar to "Fatal Attraction."

20th Century Studios has acquired Persona, a new thriller from Marc Guggenheim that will be directed by Paul Feig.

What’s Happening:

Deadline is reporting that 20th Century Studios won a competitive auction for Persona, a novella by Marc Guggenheim.

Guggenheim is known as the co-creator and executive producer of Arrow and a key architect of the Arrow-verse franchise.

Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids, is attached to direct the project.

The deal for Persona is reportedly worth seven figures.

The film’s plot is being kept secret, but it is described as a modern thriller in the style of Fatal Attraction.

This marks Guggenheim’s second seven-figure deal within the last six months.

Guggenheim also co-wrote and executive produced An Innocent Girl, currently filming with Kerry Washington, James Marsden, Chloe East, and Colman Domingo attached to star.

He is additionally developing the series The Measure for NBC and Higher Ground Productions.

Both Guggenheim and Feig are represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Other 20th Century Studios Novel Adaptations:

Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in the film adaptation of Beach Read, though details about her role have not yet been revealed.

The romantic comedy follows two rival authors, January Andrews and Gus Everett, who swap writing genres for the summer while dealing with grief, creative struggles, and unexpected romance.

Yulin Kuang will write and direct the adaptation after previously co-writing People We Meet on Vacation, another adaptation of an Emily Henry novel.

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