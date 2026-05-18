20th Century Studios Lands Marc Guggenheim’s "Persona" in Seven-Figure Deal
The unknown plot is set to be a modern thriller similar to "Fatal Attraction."
20th Century Studios has acquired Persona, a new thriller from Marc Guggenheim that will be directed by Paul Feig.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that 20th Century Studios won a competitive auction for Persona, a novella by Marc Guggenheim.
- Guggenheim is known as the co-creator and executive producer of Arrow and a key architect of the Arrow-verse franchise.
- Paul Feig, director of Bridesmaids, is attached to direct the project.
- The deal for Persona is reportedly worth seven figures.
- The film’s plot is being kept secret, but it is described as a modern thriller in the style of Fatal Attraction.
- This marks Guggenheim’s second seven-figure deal within the last six months.
- Guggenheim also co-wrote and executive produced An Innocent Girl, currently filming with Kerry Washington, James Marsden, Chloe East, and Colman Domingo attached to star.
- He is additionally developing the series The Measure for NBC and Higher Ground Productions.
- Both Guggenheim and Feig are represented by Creative Artists Agency (CAA).
Other 20th Century Studios Novel Adaptations:
- Phoebe Dynevor is set to star in the film adaptation of Beach Read, though details about her role have not yet been revealed.
- The romantic comedy follows two rival authors, January Andrews and Gus Everett, who swap writing genres for the summer while dealing with grief, creative struggles, and unexpected romance.
- Yulin Kuang will write and direct the adaptation after previously co-writing People We Meet on Vacation, another adaptation of an Emily Henry novel.
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