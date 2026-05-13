A Cerulean Sweater and More from "The Devil Wears Prada" Await in New Video from Walt Disney Archives
We also get to see how the original costumes influenced the new film.
A brand new video takes us into the Walt Disney Archives for a look at the costumes and fashion of The Devil Wears Prada and its sequel.
What's Happening:
- A new video has arrived, taking us on a trip into the Walt Disney Archives to look at the costumes of the original The Devil Wears Prada, and how they influenced the new sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2.
- In the video, we see some of the highlights of the original film, including the legendary Cerulean sweater, complete with corn chowder stain, and how it reappears in the highly-anticipated sequel.
- We also hear some of the thought processes and insight into the creative decisions of how fashion and costumes evolve across the characters we know and love from the first movie into the sequel.
- Check it all out in the video below.
- 20 Years later, Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel - reuniting the original main cast of Meryl Streep, future Disney Legend Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci - are all returning to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine for the first time since the original film debuted back in 2006.
- The film reunites the original main cast with director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna, and introduces an all-new runway of characters including Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B.J. Novak and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.
- The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now in theaters everywhere, and you can find out what our own Alex Reif thought of the film in his review.
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