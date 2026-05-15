"The Rocketeer" Returns to El Capitan Theatre for One-Night Centennial Celebration

Disney honors the first film shown after the theater’s restoration with a special screening and live Q&A event

High above Hollywood Boulevard, a rocket is about to soar again, for one night only, the El Capitan Theatre is turning back the clock to celebrate a film that helped define its modern legacy: The Rocketeer.

What’s Happening:

Directed by Joe Johnston, The Rocketeer follows test pilot Cliff Secord, whose discovery of a mysterious jetpack launches him into a high-stakes battle against sinister forces. Facing off against a villainous Hollywood star with secret ties to Nazi espionage, played by Timothy Dalton, Cliff must rise from ordinary hero to legend. Alongside his actress girlfriend, he navigates danger, romance, and daring aerial feats in a film that has since become a cult classic.

This upcoming screening isn’t just about revisiting the adventure, it’s about experiencing it in a way fans rarely can. Following the film, guests will be treated to a live Q&A with director Joe Johnston and executive producer Larry Franco, moderated by renowned film historian Leonard Maltin. It’s a rare opportunity to hear firsthand stories about the making of the film, its lasting impact, and its role in Disney’s cinematic evolution.

The event package adds to the experience, offering a reserved seat along with themed extras including popcorn, a fountain drink, a commemorative credential, and a collectible mini print.

Tickets for the event cost $53 per person and can be purchased on the El Capitan Theatre website.

Running at 1 hour and 48 minutes and rated PG, the film remains a family-friendly adventure packed with retro charm, pulpy action, and a sense of wonder that still resonates today.

More than just a nostalgic screening, this special event marks a full-circle moment for a theater that has become synonymous with Disney magic on the big screen.

When Disney restored the historic El Capitan Theatre in the late 1980s, it wasn’t just preserving a building, it was reviving a cinematic landmark. And when the doors reopened, The Rocketeer was the very first film to take flight on its screen, cementing its place in the venue’s story. Now, decades later, the film returns for a one-night-only Centennial celebration that blends Hollywood history with fan-favorite storytelling.

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