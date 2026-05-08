El Capitan Exclusive: New "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disney Studio Store Hollywood

Check out the sequel now, in theaters everywhere!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, and fans visiting the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive Spirit Jersey celebrating the new film. 

What’s Happening:

  • Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs have returned in 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2
  • The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she faces the decline of magazine publishing.
  • Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help. 
  • For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!
  • And fans seeing the sequel at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive piece of apparel. 
  • Popular brand Spirit Jersey, which Disney Parks fans are plenty familiar with, has released a version of their popular long-sleeve celebrating the film. 
  • Shared on Instagram by the theatre, the black spirit jersey includes the two heeled logo on the front, but, just like a mullet, the real fun is in the back. 
  • Draped from shoulder to shoulder, Miranda Priestly’s iconic dig in the first film “That’s All” is screen printed in red boldly. 
  • For fans of both films, you won’t wanna miss out on this incredible piece of merchandise. 
  • Available at the Disney Studio Store connected to the El Capitan, fans can grab the Spirit Jersey without having to see a movie at the theatre first!
  • Check out the video below

More Devil-Inspired Merchandise:

  • For those who can’t make it out to the El Capitan Theatre, there are plenty of amazing products to shop elsewhere. 
  • We’ve already shared some apparel and collectibles inspired by the film several times and a line of products from RE/DONE.
  • Plus, do yourself and take yourself to see The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres now!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber