El Capitan Exclusive: New "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Spirit Jersey Arrives at Disney Studio Store Hollywood

Check out the sequel now, in theaters everywhere!

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is finally here, and fans visiting the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive Spirit Jersey celebrating the new film.

What’s Happening:

Miranda Priestly and Andy Sachs have returned in 20th Century Studios’ The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 follows Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she faces the decline of magazine publishing.

Runway is suffering financially, and Priestly will turn to Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt) for help.

For a high-fashion film, you need some high-fashion merchandise!

And fans seeing the sequel at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive piece of apparel.

Popular brand Spirit Jersey, which Disney Parks fans are plenty familiar with, has released a version of their popular long-sleeve celebrating the film.

Shared on Instagram by the theatre, the black spirit jersey includes the two heeled logo on the front, but, just like a mullet, the real fun is in the back.

Draped from shoulder to shoulder, Miranda Priestly’s iconic dig in the first film “That’s All” is screen printed in red boldly.

For fans of both films, you won’t wanna miss out on this incredible piece of merchandise.

Available at the Disney Studio Store connected to the El Capitan, fans can grab the Spirit Jersey without having to see a movie at the theatre first!

Check out the video below

More Devil-Inspired Merchandise:

For those who can’t make it out to the El Capitan Theatre, there are plenty of amazing products to shop elsewhere.

We’ve already shared some apparel and collectibles inspired by the film several times and a line of products from RE/DONE.

Plus, do yourself and take yourself to see The Devil Wears Prada 2, in theatres now!

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