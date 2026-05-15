El Capitan Theatre Celebrates 100 Years With Special Events, Exhibits, and Film Screenings

The celebration begins this month!

El Capitan Theatre is marking its 100th anniversary with a year-long celebration featuring special events, new exhibits, film screenings, and exclusive merchandise honoring its historic legacy.

What’s Happening:

El Capitan Theatre, Disney’s historic home on Hollywood Boulevard, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The celebration begins May 21 with a special proclamation from Hugo Soto Martinez during the sold-out premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

A new archival exhibit inside the theater features rare restoration models created by renowned designer Joe Musil.

The display highlights the theater’s 1991 restoration and its original 1926 Spanish Colonial Revival design.

The theater is also debuting a brand-new curtain show inspired by the original curtain motifs and accompanied by a soundtrack celebrating its history.

Disney’s The Rocketeer will return to the theater for a special screening on June 1.

The screening includes a Q&A with director Joe Johnston and executive producer Larry Franko.

New anniversary merchandise will launch throughout the year, including exclusive Spirit Jerseys, prints, keychains, and collectible pins.

Since opening in 1926, the theater has remained a landmark movie palace known for classic film experiences and innovative entertainment.

For those looking to celebrate the El Capitan Theatre, you can find showtimes on their official website as well as a detailed look at the theatre's history.

Exclusive at the El Cap:

Fans seeing The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive piece of apparel.

Popular brand Spirit Jersey, which Disney Parks fans are plenty familiar with, has released a version of their popular long-sleeve celebrating the film.

For fans of both films, you won’t wanna miss out on this incredible piece of merchandise.

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