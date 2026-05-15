El Capitan Theatre Celebrates 100 Years With Special Events, Exhibits, and Film Screenings
The celebration begins this month!
El Capitan Theatre is marking its 100th anniversary with a year-long celebration featuring special events, new exhibits, film screenings, and exclusive merchandise honoring its historic legacy.
What’s Happening:
- El Capitan Theatre, Disney’s historic home on Hollywood Boulevard, is celebrating its 100th anniversary.
- The celebration begins May 21 with a special proclamation from Hugo Soto Martinez during the sold-out premiere of The Mandalorian and Grogu.
- A new archival exhibit inside the theater features rare restoration models created by renowned designer Joe Musil.
- The display highlights the theater’s 1991 restoration and its original 1926 Spanish Colonial Revival design.
- The theater is also debuting a brand-new curtain show inspired by the original curtain motifs and accompanied by a soundtrack celebrating its history.
- Disney’s The Rocketeer will return to the theater for a special screening on June 1.
- The screening includes a Q&A with director Joe Johnston and executive producer Larry Franko.
- New anniversary merchandise will launch throughout the year, including exclusive Spirit Jerseys, prints, keychains, and collectible pins.
- Since opening in 1926, the theater has remained a landmark movie palace known for classic film experiences and innovative entertainment.
- For those looking to celebrate the El Capitan Theatre, you can find showtimes on their official website as well as a detailed look at the theatre's history.
Exclusive at the El Cap:
- Fans seeing The Devil Wears Prada 2 at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, CA can pick up an exclusive piece of apparel.
- Popular brand Spirit Jersey, which Disney Parks fans are plenty familiar with, has released a version of their popular long-sleeve celebrating the film.
- For fans of both films, you won’t wanna miss out on this incredible piece of merchandise.
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